Man found dead on farm in central Victoria

A man has died in a farming accident in central Victoria after being found by his father this morning.
Police have confirmed the death of a man who was working on a property on Buangor-Ben Nevis Road in Crowlands, about 20km north-east of Ararat.
Advertisement
He was found on a hopper about 10am and died at the scene.
Police at the scene said the man was a 54-year-old man from Joel South, which is about 20km to the north-west of the incident.
Sadly, police said the man was discovered by his father, who owned the property.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
WorkSafe has confirmed it is investigating the incident but could not comment further.
Two WorkSafe officers arrived about 12.30pm.
The area where the incident occurred is down an unpaved road, surrounding mainly by isolated grazing properties.
There were multiple police units investigating the scene on Wednesday morning.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.