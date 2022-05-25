Government school students will get the opportunity to extend themselves even further following more funding for the state's student excellence program. The extra $37 million will allow high-achieving young people to access programs to challenge themselves and learn more, including students in the Bendigo region.
Bendigo Senior Secondary College (BSSC) is one of the schools to benefit, with events and activities on offer to support students in their learning, and principal Dale Pearce welcomed the continuation of the program's funding.
"We're really pleased that there's a continuation of support for the student excellence program across the state - that's really welcome," Mr Pearce said.
"We've identified some of our high-ability students and made offers to them of a range of activities and programs that they can engage in.
"Some of those have been conducted near school, some of them are available outside the school, and we encourage that student participation and I think that will get an increased take-up, particularly those out of school offers, now that we're moving out of remote learning and periods of lockdown."
Mr Pearce said the school had a staff member who runs the program and they engage with other schools - which provides an opportunity for educators to network and share information.
Approximately 60 to 70 students at BSSC have been part of the program during the past couple of years in what Mr Pearce called a "terrific enrichment and extension opportunity for students".
Some of the programs available at BSSC include the ARC Victorian Challenge and Enrichment Series for students from prep to year 12 with incursions, excursions, webinars and online programs across all areas of the curriculum free of charge with more information available at: arc.educationapps.vic.gov.au/eventhub/channels/VCES
Others options for more in-depth subject engagement include weekly sessions for psychology students for a deeper dive into classroom content, writing competitions, the BSSC Visual Arts Acquisitions Exhibition available to Unit 3-4 Art, Studio Art and Visual Communication Design students, and Advanced English classes.
Statewide, this funding will allow up to 57,000 students in years five to eight will be able to participate in intensive online extension and enrichment programs in English and mathematics, engaging 9000 more students in the program.
Meanwhile, $6.4 million will continue the Victorian Challenge and Enrichment Series of activities and excursions for 100,000 school students performing ahead of their age through organisations like universities and tech schools. Students can pursue interests as diverse as robotics, nutrition, philosophy and biomimicry through this program.
More than $15 million will also help schools directly purchase resources and develop in-school programs and initiatives, as every school is supported to have a High-Ability Practice Leader to support extension programs.
Education Minister James Merlino reminded the public all state schools can access the program.
"Every government school in every corner of Victoria has access to the Student Excellence Program - making sure all our students' talents, passions and achievements are supported and celebrated," he said.
Beyond this excellence program, from 2023 high-achieving secondary students will be able to access first year university courses and select VCE subjects. Meanwhile, students who need extra assistance will receive more support through the $480 million Tutor Learning Initiative.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
