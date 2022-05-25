Two wins for Hawks bowlers at Champion of Midweek State Pennant event

EAGLEHAWK finished with a 2-3 record from its five games at Bowls Victoria's Champion of Midweek State Pennant this week.
Played at Moama on Monday and Tuesday, the Hawks were pitted in section one with Gisborne & District, Lakes Entrance, Karingal, Traralgon and Kerang.
The Hawks qualified for the tournament after firstly winning the Bendigo midweek pennant division one grand final in March when they snapped a 55-year drought by beating Bendigo in the grand final.
The Hawks then secured their shot at the state title by winning the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region title.
How the Hawks fared at Moama:
Round 1 - 38 def Kerang 35.
Round 2 - 37 lt Karingal 40.
Round 3 - 32 lt Lakes Entrance 59.
Round 4 - 39 def Traralgon 37.
Round 5 - 39 lt Gisborne & District 49.
The state title was taken out by Gisborne & District, which defeated City of Geelong 52-44 in the final.
The Champion of Weekend State Pennant that was held last Saturday and Sunday was won by South Bendigo after it beat Ocean Grove in the final by one shot.
