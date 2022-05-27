Bendigo Advertiser

Influenza cases among young people and children in Australia has risen this year, but experts say don't panic

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
May 27 2022 - 4:30am
Flu cases in children on the rise but 'don't panic' and get the jab say experts

AUSTRALIA is seeing a worrying increase in the number of influenza cases among young people and children, but experts say it is typical for the season and there is no need panic.

