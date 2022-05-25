BFNL: Five premierships to be celebrated as part of Bloods' reunion day

TWO premierships from the 1957 Bendigo Football League season will be among five flags being celebrated by South Bendigo at a reunion day this Saturday.
The Bloods' reunion day will be held at the QEO when the club hosts Strathfieldsaye.
The reunion will celebrate the Bloods' reserves premierships of 1957 and 2007 as well as the thirds flags of 1957, 1982 and 1992.
Among those who will be part of the celebrations will be Bill Redmond, who played seven games with Carlton across 1947-48, including being an emergency for the Blues' 1947 grand final team that beat Essendon by one point.
Redmond, now aged 94, later played in South Bendigo's 1956 senior premiership team and the 1957 reserves flag the following year.
South Bendigo's 1982 thirds' premiership side included Peter Dean, who would go on to play 248 games with Carlton, including two flags in 1987 and 1995.
And a decade later the 1992 thirds' premiership team featured Leigh Colbert before embarking on a 209-game AFL career with Geelong (105) and North Melbourne (104), which included captaining the Cats in 1999.
Reunion day grand final scores:
Reserves:
1957 - 8.8 (56) def Rochester 4.10 (34).
2007 - 10.5 (65) def Sandhurst 4.6 (30).
Thirds:
1957 - 10.8 (68) def Sandhurst 4.13 (37).
1982 - 7.16 (58) def Golden Square 8.5 (53).
1992 - 18.12 (120) def Sandhurst 7.11 (53).
