District club golf results May 18-21

Women:
A-Grade: C. Harrison (12) E, S. Minne (27) -1, J. Walklate (16) -1
B-Grade: L. Prowse (32) +1, K. Griffin (30) +1, M. Edgar (39) -2
Ball rundown: E. Del Santo (27) -1, J. Wilson (26) -2, M. Dunn (33) -3, R. Briggs (24) -3
NTP: A. Whiting (1st), M. Dunn (3rd second shot), K. Osterfield (18th second shot), A. Whiting (18th second shot), K. Griffin (18th second shot)
Men:
A-Grade: P. Andrew (18) 37, S. Lee (8) 35, B. Leahy (16) 35, R. Galbraith (19) 34
B-Grade: P. Thomas (24) 35, B. Fry (31) 35, D. Lubke (26) 33, K. Moore (26) 33
Ball rundown: G. Hamilton (18) 34, W. Andrea (19) 33, O. Davies (24) 32, R. Minne(14) 31, D. Higgins (15) 31, G. Johnstone (5) 30, T. Gundry (20) 30
NTP: J. White (1st), B. Fry (1st), B. Retallick (3rd second shot), A. Clements (3rd second shot), M. Skahill (6th), J. White (18th), R. Galvin (18th)
Singes knockout: J. Shrimpton def P. Pannell
Winners: L. Prowse/H. Lindrea/R. Winther 46
Runners-up: C. Hodder/J. Baldwin/R. Griffin 45
Women:
A-Grade: R. Yum (34) 33, J. Wilson (26) 33
Ball rundown: A. Whiting (25) 33
Men:
A-Grade: V. Gibson (10) 37, P. Pyke (12) 35, J. White (12) 34, R. Minne (15) 34
B-Grade: J. Torney (23) 38, R. Murrell (19) 38, M. Skahill (20) 38, P. King (18) 36
C-Grade: G. Robinson (34) 39, I. Edwards (24) 36, O. Davies (26) 34, P. Hurnall (26) 33
Ball rundown: E. Rogers (21) 34, R. Jacobs (16) 33, P. Watson (12) 33, M. Davies (25) 33, G. Henderson (13) 33, D. Osborne (20) 33, W. Mildren (14) 33, R. Perkins (34) 32, P. Thomas (26) 32, B. Fry (32) 32
NTP: A. Strybosch (1st), M. Plumridge (1st), W. Mildren (3rd second shot), R. Jenkyn (3rd second shot), E. Lowndes (6th), V. GIbson (16th), C. Barrett (18th), M. Plumridge (18th), J. Walklate (18th second shot)
Winner/A-Grade: S. Rothacker (8) 72
Runner-up: J. Goode (22) 76
B-Grade: Y. O'Neill (27) 80 c/b, D. Roberts (30) 80
Nine Holes: B. Hanley 16
NTP: Y. MacDonald (5A), M. Falconer (5B), M. Bailey (16th), S. Rothacker (17th)
Winner: D. Davidson (27) 38
Runner-up: J. Needs (24) 37
Nine Holes: B. Hanley 14
NTP: S. Thorpe (12A), W. Oster (12B), B. Hanley (16th), J. Needs (17th)
Semi-finals: Dungey: S. Rothacker def L. Robertson 3/2. J. Goode def Y. MacDonald 3/2. Gill: D. Little def Y. O'Neill 1 up. M. McLeod def L. Hall 3/1
Overall: C. Tyler (48) 45, D. Turner (15) 35, G. Thwaites (33) 33, A. Harris (19) 32, J. Brown (21) 31 c/b, C. Byrne (19) 31 c/b, L. Poker (14) 31 c/b, H. Martin (24) 31 c/b, B. Smith (40) 31, J. Conder (13) 30 c/b
Nine Holes: T. Galea (47) 19, P. Cathcart (28) 18, G. Conolan (28) 16, A. Cossar (33) 14, M. Billett (36) 11 c/b, P. Brown (40) 11
NTP: C. Byrne (3rd), M. Knight (16th)
A-Grade: B. Gater (12) 37 c/b, J. Sharples (2) 37
B-Grade: P. Scown (15) 37, L. Holland (14) 35
C-Grade: P. Masterson (25) 35, N. Wellington (19) 34 c/b
Placings: T. Donaldson (2) 36, B. Balintong (5) 35 c/b, G. Mclaine (4) 35 c/b, H. Totts (7) 35, R. Chandler (13) 34 c/b
NTP: C. Hodge (3rd), B. Gater (7th), R. Spence (10th), P. Straughen (12th), R. Muller (16th)
Overall: P. Fitton (5) +4 c/b, J. Hafkamp (5) +4 c/b, K. Lea (6) +4, J. DeAraugo (20) +3 c/b, D. Williams (16) +3 c/b, T. Hamilton (13) +3 c/b, K. Hazeldene (6) +3, J. Wishart (15) +2 c/b, M. Beever (10) +2 c/b, P. Masterson (25) +2 c/b, M. Bateman (13) +2, P. PIckford (10) +1 c/b, D. Sherwell (8) +1 c/b
NTP: M. Fleiner (3rd), G. Dawson (7th), D. Lockhart (10th), P. Fitton (12th), B. Cobb (16th)
GOLF NEWS:
Women:
A-Grade: S. Mahlstedt (19) 37, S. Slattery (26) 36
B-Grade: N. Richards (47) 41, D. Morrison (31) 38
Ball rundown: B. Lynch (33) 37, K. Baker (28) 35
NTP: B. Lynch (3rd)
Men:
A-Grade: C. Coutts (9) 39, R. Champion (8) 34
B-Grade: R. Burn (14) 35, A. Besley (18) 35
C-Grade: M. Schilling (22) 42, G. Hardiman (29) 38
NTP: D. Griffin (3rd), K. Purdon (8th), A. Rosos (11th)
Men:
A-Grade: D. Baird (10) 39, B. Harding (11) 38
B-Grade: M. Smith (15) 38, D. Conley (13) 37
C-Grade: C. Treloar (23) 42, R. Southon (21) 42
NTP: C. Tatt (3rd), C. Coutts (11th), D. Schmidt (16th), D. Baird (8th), A. Brown (Super Pin)
Women:
A-Grade: J. Roberts (0) 37, R. Punton (16) 32
B-Grade: S. Bullows (25) 34, J. Farrell (31) 34
NTP: S. Mahlstedt (3rd)
SPORT NEWS:
