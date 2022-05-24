Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus infections skyrocket

By Maddy Fogarty
Updated May 25 2022 - 2:52am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:12pm
Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus infections have skyrocketed in the last 24 hours with the municipality recording 290 new cases.

