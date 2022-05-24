Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus infections have skyrocketed in the last 24 hours with the municipality recording 290 new cases.
This is an additional 61 cases compared to the data reported by the region on Tuesday.
Bendigo's active case number didn't see a significant rise, however, only rising by 26 overnight.
Surrounding shires also recorded new cases in the last 24 hours.
Campaspe Shire reported 73, Macedon Ranges 103 and Mt Alexander 27.
Both Central Goldfields Shire and Buloke Shire saw their daily coronavirus infections rise by one overnight with Buloke reporting six and Central Goldfields 30.
Gannawarra's daily cases dropped by seven, with the shire recording 12 in the last 24 hours. Loddon also saw a drop with only six new infections.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate a missing 20-year-old woman.
Reported missing yesterday, Tayleur was last seen in White Hills at 4pm on Tuesday.
She is believed to be driving a silver Mitsubishi Magna with the registration 1MZ 4YX.
For the second day in a row Victoria's number of daily COVID cases has climbed by more than 1300 overnight with the state reporting a total of 13,023 new infections.
It's active number of infections has declined by about 500 and now sits at 69,238.
Hospitalisations jumped by 18 in the last 24 hours to 567.
Currently, there are 37 Victorians in the ICU, eight on ventilators and sadly, 17 deaths recorded overnight.
Booster rates continue to climb with the Department of Health reporting 67.3 per cent of eligible Victorians now fully vaccinated and 94.6 per cent having received two doses.
