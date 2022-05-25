Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

BDCA: Damith wins Jets' Tony Tuck first XI club champion award

Updated May 25 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.