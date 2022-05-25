BDCA: Damith wins Jets' Tony Tuck first XI club champion award

ALL-ROUNDER Chathura Damith has been crowned Strathfieldsaye Cricket Club's Tony Tuck first XI champion player.
Damith took out the honour with 801 points for the Jets, who were first XI runners-up in the BDCA's 2021-22 season.
Club Champion Awards:
Tony Tuck A Grade - Chathura Damith, 801 points.
Women's - Britt Tangey, 209 points.
B Grade - Matt Newbold, 413 points.
Under-18 - Jasper Cheesman, 581 points.
C Grade - Brenton Jones, 616 points.
EVCA Somerville - Cooper Watson, 532 points.
Division 4 - Ned Budde, 315 points.
Batting Awards:
A Grade - Tim Wood, 541 runs.
Women's - Sharon Kemp, 106 runs.
B Grade - Matt Newbold, 348 runs.
Under-18 - Jasper Cheesman, 421 runs.
C Grade - Brenton Jones, 611 runs.
EVCA Bowles - Rowan Fox, 294 runs.
Division 4 - Ned Budde, 260 runs.
Bowling Awards:
A Grade - Savith Priyan, 33 wickets.
Women's - Keely Fullerton, 5 wickets.
B Grade - Andrew Stove, 15 wickets.
Under-18 - Rowan Fox, 16 wickets.
C Grade - Daniel Francis, 16 wickets.
EVCA Ryall - Bayden Hunter, 20 wickets.
Division 4 - Dale Andrews, 12 wickets.
Club Awards:
The Shedshow Award - Jed Rodda.
Senior Coaches Award - Connor Lyon.
Women's Coaches Award - Charlotte Dashwood.
EV Neville Johnston Captains Award - Kobey Hunter.
Under-18 Coaches Award - Mason Horne.
Wicket Keeper of the Year - Jack Stubbs, 25 catches and 3 stumpings.
Twenty20 Player of the Year - Taylor Beard.
Jake East Under-21 Player of the Year - Abe Sheahan.
Finals Player of the Year - Abe Sheahan.
Ken Yates votes - Tim Wood, 22 votes.
Life membership - Simon Watson.
Club person - Greg Lyon and Darren Kelly.
