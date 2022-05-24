Have you seen Tayleur?

A Bendigo woman has been reported missing as of yesterday and police are appealing to the public for information.
20-year-old Tayleur was last seen in White Hills around 4pm Tuesday.
Advertisement
She is described as 160cm tall with brown hair, a tattoo of a crown on her index finger, and a nose piercing.
MORE NEWS:
She is believed to be driving a silver Mitsubishi Magna bearing the registration 1MZ 4YX and may be travelling to the Point Cook area.
There are concerns for Tayleur as she has a medical condition, and her disappearance is out of character.
Police have released an image of Tayleur and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.