Have you seen Tayleur?

Updated May 24 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 11:09pm
MiSSING: Tayleur has a medical condition and police and her family hold concerns for her welfare. Picture: POLICEMEDIA

A Bendigo woman has been reported missing as of yesterday and police are appealing to the public for information.

