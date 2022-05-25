Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance this weekend.
There will be music by Emu Creek Bush band with Bush and Old Time dances on the program.
Admission for adults is $8 and children under 16 are free.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
For more information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 28, from 8pm.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy a evening out with this dance event.
Hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee, this event will feature excellent CD music, a supper of tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
Admission is $7.
For more information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, May 28, 7.30pm to 11pm.
CASTLEMAINE DANCE COLLECTIVE
The Castlemaine Dance Collective is a celebration of movement, brought to you by XtremeInc, an initiative that creates experiences that for all things social, cultural and community to be celebrated.
This dance event aims to connect the community through movement in an inclusive manner.
This is a free event.
Head along and try out a class or watch one of the many performances.
There will also be a free parkour obstacle course and dance battle.
Where: Village Square, Federick Street, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, May 28, noon to 4pm.
RECONCILIATION WEEK
Reconciliation Week is held between May 27 and June 3 and celebrates Indigenous culture with an aim to strengthen relationships and awareness about how everyone can contribute to reconciliation.
We have compiled a separate list for Reconciliation Week events which you can view here.
If you have an event you would like to add to this list, email us at: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
VINTAGE WOMEN'S CLOTHING
Looking for a unique item of clothing? Have an interest in vintage accessories?
Head to the Vintage Women's Clothing, Accessories and Fancy Goods pop up shop this weekend.
This event will feature genuine items from 1900 to 1960's.
Where: Bendigo Historical Society, 11 MacKenzie Street, Bendigo.
When: Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 10.30am to 4pm.
SHOWGROUNDS MARKET
The Showgrounds Market is open every Sunday except for major events.
This weekly market features fresh produce, lots of food and coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts, gifts and much more.
For further information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, May 29, 8.30am to 2pm.
ARTISTS MARKET
Head to Castlemaine this weekend for the Artists Market, where artisans will be ready to showcase their works.
There will be woodwork, artwork, ceramics, handmade clothing, children's clothing, children's toys, metalwork, jewellery, homewares and much more.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, May 29, 10am to 3pm.
ART TALK - VISUALISING SHAKESPEARE
Enjoy a talk by Dr Rob Conkie, an internationally renowned scholar of Shakespeare and performance.
This talk event will offer a tour of the ways visual artists have responded to the plays of Shakespeare.
The talk will also offer a chance for discussion on illustrations, woodcuts, film settings, stage designs, artist's books, photographs, book covers, graphic novels, and more.
All welcome to attend, refreshments provided. Gold coin donation.
Where: Paramount Theatre, Nolan Street, Maryborough.
When: Wednesday, June 1, 10.30am to 11.30am.
LETS GO SKATE
Learn some skating skills with pro skater, Renton Miller at this free event.
This workshop is a supervised event for all ages and is alcohol, drug and smoke free.
This event will feature at both Inglewood Skate Park and Cohuna Skate Park.
Where and when: Saturday, May 28, Inglewood Skate Park, corner Calder Highway and Grant Street South, Inglewood, Victoria, 1pm to 4pm and Sunday May 29, Cohuna Skate Park, 10am to 1pm.
CHAT WITH COMMISSIONER
Todd Fernando, The Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ communities is coming to Bendigo to hear from LGBTQIA+ communities.
This is a chance to let Todd Fernando know what it's like to be a gender diverse person in central Victoria and how the government can improve the lives of people in Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Neighbourhood Hub, 155 Crook Street, Kennington.
When: Sunday, May 29, 4pm to 5.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
LANDSCAPES EXHIBITON
Local painter, Jude Barowski is hosting an exhibition this week.
Works displayed will be of landscapes.
Jude takes inspiration from the countryside of central Victoria and the undulating landscape on the road from Bendigo to Melbourne.
Jude enjoys using colour and most paintings will be for sale.
Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, May 29, 10am to 4.30pm.
LAND AND SKY
Ceramic artist Ri Van Veen will be featuring Raku Artworks in an exhibition at the CLAD gallery.
The exhibition, Land and Sky, will be opened today by Cr Rod Fyffe OAM, and will run until June 26.
Ri Van Veen was the inaugural recipient of the Bendigo Art Gallery - James and Greta Smyth Travel Grant in 2016/17 and is looking forward to exhibiting in Bendigo.
Where: Bendigo Pottery - CLAD Gallery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
When: Until Sunday, June 26.
THREADS OF COLOUR
Explore colour and patterns through this exhibition of embroidery, felting, weaving and more.
Artists features are Jenny Bowling, Leone Wallace and Cathy Tobin.
Jenny Bowling creates contemporary embroidery.
These pieces use varying colour palettes which are inspired by landscape and places.
Leone Wallace focuses on the ideas through felted, embroidered and beaded art panels.
Cathy Tobin's work shows samples of clothing woven from the fibres of recycled yarns and fabrics.
Cathy Tobin's work theme is 'Recycle Weave Design Create'.
For more information, email info@newsteadartshub.org
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Until Sunday, May 29, weekends only.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets are available at $75.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
ILLUMIN8 FESTIVAL
Celebrate peace and harmony with the ILLUMIN8 Festival of Light and Peace.
This festival is inspired by Buddha's life and commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
There will be light installations, performances, foods and much more.
Book here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, June 4, 6pm to 8pm.
BENDIGO ROWING CLUB ANNIVERSARY
The Bendigo Rowing Club welcome past and present rowers, supporters and friends to a gala dinner to honour the club for its 150 year anniversary.
Cost: $60. Tables of 8 or 10 available.
For more information and tickets, click here. RSVP's by May 27, 2022.
Where: Conservatory, All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 4, from 6.30pm.
HEATHCOTE ON SHOW
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, Heathcote Tourism & Development is delighted to welcome back Heathcote on Show this coming Queen's Birthday weekend - June 11 to 13.
The full program has been released today with more than 30 local businesses taking part.
New initiatives include an extensive jump-on/jump-off bus program encompassing five routes and 16 winery stops as well as an express Bendigo-Heathcote service.
For those wishing to explore the Heathcote township on foot, they'll find five 'pop-up' cellar doors as well as permanent businesses including Heathcote Wine Hub (in their new location), Heathcote Winery, M.Chapoutier Australia, Palling Bros Brewery and Rutherford&Maine.
Ticketed events include a barrel room dinner and MasterClasses at Sanguine Estate, a two-course dinner in Tellurian's stunning new cellar door restaurant, food and wine pairing at Wren Estate and a live music extravaganza at Munari Wines.
The full program also includes accommodation listings and a new 'Tours' category.
See the full program here.
Where: Heathcote.
When: Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is being held over the long weekend in June, commencing on Friday night with three bands playing at the Theatre Royal.
There will be 30 bands playing over the weekend at four separate venues. Venues will include Boomtown Winery at the Mill, The Phee Broadway Theatre and the Castlemaine Bowling Club.
Weekend tickets can be purchased for $115, day tickets for $85 and evening tickets for $40.
Festival goers can roam from venue to venue at their leisure.
For more information and tickets, please click here.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Castlemaine Market Building.
Where: Various venues in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.
