FOUR Bendigo Canoe Club and Bendigo Academy of Sport juniors represented Victoria with distinction at the 2022 Paddle Australia National Sprint Championships in Adelaide last week.
Milla Tzaros, Tobias Sexton and Sophie and Alistair Hughes were among 37 paddlers to represent their state in what was the largest Victorian squad to contest the championships in more than two decades.
Advertisement
All four juniors excelled in their events and earned medals.
Equally as pleasing, they also improved on their personal best times among solid competition.
Sophie Hughes and Tzaros won bronze in the under-16 K4 200-metres sprint.
Under-12 competitor Alistair Hughes won silver in the K4 200-metres and 500-metres and K1 200-metres, and bronze in the K1 500-metres.
Sexton won silver in the under-14 K4 500-metres and bronze in the K4 200-metres.
Depending on the number of competitors in the age group and particular event, the juniors went through various races including heats, semis and finals.
"It was a great experience and was lots of fun," said paddler Sophie Hughes.
"It was a tough competition, but we enjoyed all aspects of the week."
The week ended with the state versus state K4 500m events for open and under-18 paddlers, with Tzaros and Sophie Hughes representing Victoria.
Overall the week was a great success and was an eye-opener for the four Bendigo juniors.
The championships at West Lakes ran from May 18 to 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.