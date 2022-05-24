Lucas Herbert closes in on FedEx Cup top-30

Lucas Herbert is fast-approaching the top-30 on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings.
The 26-year-old jumped up two spots to 36 on Monday after finishing T13 at the 2022 US PGA at Southern Hills Country Club.
Herbert capped off a challenging final round at the US PGA with back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18 to finish at T13 (E) on the leaderboard.
The result was his best result in one of golf's four annual major tournaments which earned him valuable FedEx Cup points and on track to making it within the top-30 towards the business end of the season.
The top-30 players on the standing advance to the season-ending Tour Championship where one of the biggest prize-pools of the year is up for grabs.
The T13 finish also moved him two places up the OWGR standings to 46th - his career best (40th) was earlier this year.
Prior to T13 at the US PGA, his best finish in a major was back in 2020 at the US Open hosted by Winged Foot Golf Club.
His most recent win was last year at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship where battled tough final round conditions to win the tournament at 15-under par.
He is now preparing to head to Texas for this week's PGA Tour event at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
The field includes fellow Australian Min Woo Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Jason Kokrak.
