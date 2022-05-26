The guest bedroom, with its own walk-through robe and three-piece ensuite, is downstairs. While this would be completely suitable as a main bedroom, the upstairs bedrooms are where luxury prevails. The main suite measures an immense 10 x 4.6 metres with raked ceilings that accentuate the beautiful lines of the dormer windows at each end of the room over concealed storage areas. There is plenty of space for the bedroom suite at one end and the parents retreat at the other, and of course it wouldn't be complete without the dressing-room sized walk-in-robe, which adjoins a gorgeous ensuite.

