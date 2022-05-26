DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 8 June at 2pm
LAND: 2.43ha
AGENT: Elders Real Estate
PHONE: Wayne Heard on 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
This Sedgwick residence makes an outstanding first impression with its striking gabled roofline, where truly captivating angles accentuate its majestic proportions. The home measures about 50 squares under roof and offers in excess of 36 squares of living space. It is fully deserving of its position in one of Bendigo's most coveted and highly regarded rural lifestyle areas.
An expansive open-plan living area with honey-hued timber floors incorporates formal and informal dining areas, a lounge area, and also a designated music and billiard room. It is adjacent to a large pristine kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler's pantry. With everything at hand you can let your inspiration guide you to create delicious and nutritious meals.
The living space opens through French doors onto wide wrap-around verandahs so you can entertain to your heart's delight, or just sit and enjoy the serenity of the picturesque distant views over the Sedgwick ranges, while you breathe the fresh country air.
The guest bedroom, with its own walk-through robe and three-piece ensuite, is downstairs. While this would be completely suitable as a main bedroom, the upstairs bedrooms are where luxury prevails. The main suite measures an immense 10 x 4.6 metres with raked ceilings that accentuate the beautiful lines of the dormer windows at each end of the room over concealed storage areas. There is plenty of space for the bedroom suite at one end and the parents retreat at the other, and of course it wouldn't be complete without the dressing-room sized walk-in-robe, which adjoins a gorgeous ensuite.
Other noteworthy attributes at this impressive house and six-acre property, whose rear boundary is formed by Emu Creek, are two large tanks with a 58,000 litre capacity, a large American barn, a 6.5 kilowatt solar system and a commercial-sized air conditioning unit.
There is a small orchard with a variety of fruit trees including pear, apple, cherry, peach, nectarine, apricot, almond and citrus. The veggie garden is fenced and the chook yard comes with eight brown hens that will lay fresh eggs to repay your kind adoption.
Ideally situated with sealed road frontage, this lovey corner property has school bus pickup available and is conveniently located just 10 minutes from Strathfieldsaye shopping centre and services.
If you should want for anything more it's just a 20-minute trip to Bendigo's CBD or Castlemaine, and a very easy commute to the Melbourne fringe or Tullamarine airport in around 90 minutes.
Indicative sale price is $1,200,000 - $1,320,000. View this weekend or contact the selling agent to arrange your private inspection.
