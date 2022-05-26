DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2
$620,000
AGENT: Waller Realty
PHONE: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949 and Laura Everitt on 0447 751 516
INSPECT: By appointment
This modern townhouse offers perfect presentation and easy upkeep on a manicured 317-square-metre allotment.
Built in 2008, the home has two private courtyards and a double auto-garage with internal access.
Entering the home, you'll find a versatile lounge room on the left and the main suite on the right. Centrally positioned on the floor plan is the open-concept family zone with kitchen.
Fully equipped, the kitchen offers stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and plenty of storage and bench area.
Nearby patio doors lead to the alfresco which is undercover for year-round entertaining.
The outdoor space has a pitched roof, and small grassed area with brick-edged garden beds - a great location to host family and friends.
Neutral décor welcomes every style of furniture. The home's vinyl-plank flooring, quality drapes and day-night blinds are in excellent order.
A large living room cupboard as well as a linen closet and laundry cupboards ensure ample storage is available.
Further features include ensuite, walk-in robe, built-in robes, central heating and ducted cooling.
Selling agents Tim and Laura said this fresh three-bedroom home packs quite a punch, with its smart layout and modern design.
Another benefit is the location, just one kilometre from Bendigo hospital complex and a brisk 1.2-kilometre walk from Lake Weeroona.
Catch the tram to the city centre. Stroll to the Fox & Giraffe for breakfast or lunch.
