Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Primary school students showcase lightning tennis skills

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 24 2022 - 11:38am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TENNIS SKILLS: Lightning Reef Primary School student Declan Kilner has been enjoying the experience of learning tennis fundamentals at weekly sessions hosted by the Bendigo Tennis Club. Picture: NONI HYETT

Lightning Reef Primary School students are embracing the opportunity to get active and learn fundamental tennis skills.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.