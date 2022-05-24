Bendigo Advertiser

Scarred trees plan has potential to provide $18m tourism windfall

By David Chapman
Updated May 24 2022 - 4:58am, first published 3:00am
SPECIAL PLACE: A masterplan to enhance the visitor experience at Lake Boort's scarred trees has the potential to provide an $18 million boost in tourism to the area.

Final approval for the the Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan is now complete with the project potentially injecting $18 million into the region's economy.

