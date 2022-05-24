Final approval for the the Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan is now complete with the project potentially injecting $18 million into the region's economy.
The masterplan offers a concept design and platform for sharing, protecting and realising the potential of an unparalleled Aboriginal site at Lake Boort.
Through detailed cost benefit analysis and tourism assessments, the projected visitation numbers is estimated between 57,000 and 65,000 per annum, with incremental benefits estimated at over $18 million in economic value.
There are estimated to be more than 400 scarred trees in the vicinity of Lake Boort, retaining scars from the cutting of bark to make canoes, shields, and carriers by the local Indigenous community.
The masterplan further articulates what the Dja Dja Wurrung peoples and Boort community have long known - that the story of Lake Boort is of deep importance and is one that should be shared.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation CEO Rodney Carter welcomed the final approval of the masterplan.
"The Yung Balug Clan has advocated for many years on the beauty and significance of their history and cultural heritage at Boort," he said.
"Now is the time to support them and the wider community of Boort to realise a long held dream to create a visitor experience of national significance here",
The masterplan was initiated in recognition of Lake Boort's rich Aboriginal cultural heritage representing a continuing connection to Country for Dja Dja Wurrung peoples.
Loddon Shire Council led the development of the masterplan in close collaboration and support from key stakeholder organisations including the Dja Dja Wurrung Aboriginal Clans Corporation, Parks Victoria, First Peoples - State Relations and the North Central Catchment Management Authority.
Shire mayor Dan Straub said council was pleased to note the potential benefits to the shire and region should the actions from the masterplan be delivered.
"I thank all parties who have been involved in its development, particularly the key stakeholders who have contributed their significant input and collaboration as part of the project steering committee over an extended timeframe," Cr Straub said.
"I look forward to the contribution that the Masterplan will make to future opportunities for tourism and economic development for Loddon Shire and the broader region."
The masterplan's development was made possible with state government funding support through Regional Development Victoria.
Consultation on the concept design undertaken by project manager Sharon Wells and landscape architects Aspect Studios showed strong support from the local community for considered and sensitive development of interpretive, educational and experiential components not only build engagement and appreciation, but also to work to build greater protections for this unique landscape.
Parks Victoria is responsible for the ongoing management of Lake Boort and its use by various user groups, in accordance with the Lake Boort Reserve Management Plan (2018).
Using the Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan as a guide, Parks Victoria will work in partnership with stakeholders on the future development of elements including signage, walking tracks and viewing points around the lake, so that it can be explored in any season, whether it is dry or full of water.
"We're really pleased to see the masterplan published and look forward to continuing our work with Djaara, Loddon Shire Council and other stakeholders to ensure this special place is protected for years to come," a Parks Victoria spokesperson said .
"Parks Victoria is committed to managing Country together with Traditional Owners and we understand the immense significance Lake Boort holds for them."
The masterplan can be viewed on the Loddon Shire Council website at loddon.vic.gov.au/Our-Council/Plans-strategies-and-policies/Plans-and-strategies.
