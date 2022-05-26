DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 1 Cars 4
$1,200,000 - $1,300,000
LAND: 2.64ha
AGENT: Ray White Bendigo
PHONE: Jordan Gardner on 0473 366 310
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30 - 1pm
Adobe brick and natural timber are among the sustainable features inside this spacious home on land measuring about 6.5 acres.
Impressive open-plan living boats genuine slate flooring and soaring timber-lined cathedral ceilings.
A unique feature in this living zone is the open fire with its brick hearth and copper flue.
At the opposite end of the home is another living area which makes a perfect rumpus.
The home's kitchen has undergone a cosmetic makeover in recent years. Here you'll find updated appliances as well as plenty of storage and bench space.
More feature throughout the home are clerestory windows, stacked-stone wall, skylights and a wood fire.
Indoor living flows seamlessly to the outdoor entertaining space, complete with crazy paving and a fully-fenced spa.
The house yard has plenty of space for kids and pets to play for hours. It also offers great views of the surrounding bushland. The property has carporting, rainwater storage and a roof-top solar system.
Licensed estate agent Jordan Gardner said there's a huge shed on the property, with power connected and concrete flooring.
All up, a warm and welcoming home with sustainable features and an enviable location in a natural bush setting. A 15-minute drive from Bendigo city and a five-minute trip to Strathfieldsaye childcare, schools, family tavern and shopping centre.
Visit www.raywhitebendigo.com.au and type Binks in the quick-search box. See more information, photos and floorplans.
