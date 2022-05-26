DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$1,200,000
Careful planning and superior finishes provide five star family luxury at this two-storey Strathfieldsaye home.
Licensed estate agent Andrew Pearce said the home is barely five years old, with an all-inclusive footprint of about 43 squares.
Zoned for everyday living and entertaining, the vast ground floor includes a media room, extensive open-plan living and a separate study.
High-end kitchen appointments include island bench with waterfall ends and 900mm-wide cooker with window splashback. The butler's pantry has direct access to the double auto-garage.
Garden views and northern light fill the spacious dining area, its glass doors roll back to expose the outdoor room with ample space to host family and friends alfresco-style.
Moving to the upper level, you will find the oversized main bedroom suite with two walk-in robes, fully-tiled ensuite and a private balcony.
More top-floor features include a study nook, versatile home library (or rumpus), three bedrooms, bathroom and powder room.
This immaculate home has custom-built cabinetry, data network, quality soft furnishings and zoned and ducted heating and refrigerated cooling.
Land size is about 700 square metres with professional landscaping, automated sprinkler system, side gates and additional onsite parking.
A new listing in a family-friendly location with nearby shopping centre, schools and bus service.
