Braves prepare for challenging double-header matches in Tasmania

Bendigo Braves women are preparing to head south across the Bass Strait this weekend for a double-header round in Tasmania.
Sitting in third position on the ladder with a 5-1 record, there's no doubt they have sent a message to the league that they are serious NBL1 South finals contenders.
Advertisement
However, they will meet their match on Sunday when they take on second on the ladder Launceston Tornadoes (5-1).
"It's going to be a shift line-up wise for us as we lose Tess Madgen to Opals camp for what's going to be two varied opponents," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said.
"Hobart are on the bottom without a win and will be trying to get their first on the board which makes for a tough proposition.
"Meanwhile, Launceston are in the top-three pack with us and will present an entirely different game and challenge."
Braves will head into round six on the back of a recent victory last weekend against Diamond Valley Eagles, final scores 91-55.
After a tight first term, the Braves broke the game open with a dominant 23-10 second term.
Tess Madgen was just two assists shy of a triple-double - finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Megan McKay had a big impact with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Abbey Wehrung and Cassidy McLean added 13 and 10 points respectively.
"Diamond Valley were a young team with athletes akin to the Centre of Excellence squad that we played a few weeks ago," Alabakov said.
"I felt that we played fantastically as we had made some big adjustments from the defensive end of the floor in the second half in addition to playing clinical offence which allowed us to put nearly 100 points on the board.
"Overall I am rapt with the way the team played."
Despite the stellar performance, coach Alabakov has noted there are still a few areas of improvement the team must acknowledge heading into the weekend in Tasmania.
"Tightening our screws more on the defensive side from the start of the game is key, as we gave up 12 offensive rebounds in the first quarter during the match with Diamond Valley," he said.
"It really comes down to diligence and once we acknowledged this we kept them to just two for the remainder of the game.
"It's as simple as not needing to recover a game after having a good start."
Advertisement
In addition to the on-court duties this weekend, Alabakov said the nature of travelling as a team would bring holistic benefits.
"From a bonding standpoint, to go away with a team and break bread together it holds weight in helping us become a family and underpin what we do on the floor together," he said.
South Ladder Top 5
Sport news:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.