Bendigo Advertiser

Braves prepare for challenging double-header matches in Tasmania

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTENDERS: With a team that boasts international and championship winning experience, the Braves women are prime contenders come finals time.

Bendigo Braves women are preparing to head south across the Bass Strait this weekend for a double-header round in Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.