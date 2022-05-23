Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo seeks to host Australian swimming team for December training camp ahead of FINA world champs

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:51am
PRIME: Gurri Wanyarra is well-placed to host Australia's best swimmers. Picture: DARREN HOWE

BENDIGO could play host to the Australian swimming team training camp later this year, following confirmation Melbourne will host the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in December.

