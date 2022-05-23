BENDIGO could play host to the Australian swimming team training camp later this year, following confirmation Melbourne will host the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in December.
The state government has confirmed Swimming Australia will host a pre-world championship training camp for the Australian Dolphins in a regional Victorian location in the leadup to the event in Melbourne, a move welcomed by City of Greater Bendigo chief executive Craig Niemann.
"Bendigo would welcome hosting the regional training camp and has already begun expressing interest in this opportunity.
"We believe Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre would be an ideal location for the camp, as the pool can be split into two 25m pools providing ideal conditions to prepare for the short course world championships. Swimmers would also be able to access breakout areas like the on-site gym."
Mr Niemann said bringing Australia's swimming elite to Bendigo would only help to build excitement and be a chance to further engage the community around hosting the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"It is already a big year for international swimming, given the Australian team is about to compete at the long course FINA World Championships in Budapest and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
"If there is an opportunity to bring top quality swimmers, including possibly Bendigo's own Jenna Strauch, to town, then we would not want to miss that," he said.
The government says basing Australia's elite swim team in a regional centre would also include community engagement and development opportunities as excitement builds towards the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula today joined Swimming Australia to confirm the short course format of the world championships would be staged at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre from Tuesday, 13 to Sunday, 18 December 2022.
The event features the world's fastest swimmers and is anticipated to draw 2,500 participants, team members and officials from around the world and up to 60,000 attendees to lap up six action packed days in the pool.
Originally scheduled for Kazan, Russia, it will be the first FINA event in Australia since Melbourne hosted the 2007 FINA World Swimming Championships.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
