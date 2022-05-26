DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 6
$660,000 - $720,000
LAND: 1146sqm
AGENT: Bendigo Real Estate
PHONE: Laura Campbell on 0407 534 950
INSPECT: By appointment
Here's a rare opportunity to secure a Golden Square property with two income streams as well as potential profit from an approved land subdivision.
The property measures about 1146 square metres and includes a renovated home with adjoining shop building.
Sales representative Laura Campbell of Bendigo Real Estate said the property owners have secured an approved permit to subdivide the land. After subdivision, the house and shop will be on a single land title measuring about 773 square metres. At the rear, a vacant allotment measuring close to 373 square metres will have a separate title.
Currently the shop is leased for $350 per week to an excellent tenant who would like to stay. The house has a potential rental of up to $440 per week, offering a combined six per cent return.
Features in the home include stone-topped kitchen and modern bathroom. The shop has office, kitchenette, restroom and 6.8 x 6.6-metre showroom space.
Options galore for investors, owner-occupiers and business owners.
