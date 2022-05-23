Bendigo Advertiser

Hectic schedule ahead for in-form Strauch

Updated May 23 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:10am
PEAK FORM: Jenna Strauch will represent her country at two major events.

It's official - Jenna Strauch will swim for Australia at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

