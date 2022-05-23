Hectic schedule ahead for in-form Strauch

It's official - Jenna Strauch will swim for Australia at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.
Strauch's outstanding performances at last week's Australian Swimming Championships earned qualification for both major events and all she needed was the green light from the Australian selectors.
That green light flashed brightly on Sunday night when the 25-year-old was named in the Australian squad for the world titles in Budapest next month and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in late July.
Strauch will swim in the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke - the two events she won in Adelaide last week - and she could also swim the 50m breaststroke and the 4 x 100m medley relay.
Strauch and the remainder of the Dolphins' squad will travel to Europe in early June for a staging camp before the World Championships in Budapest from June 18-25.
"Our team's Olympic campaign in Tokyo inspired a nation and from the performances we've witnessed this week at trials it's clear how driven our athletes are to build on that success," Swimming Australia CEO, Eugénie Buckley said.
"These World Championships are the first step on the path to Paris and I have no doubt our Dolphins will continue to set the benchmark on that journey."
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games commence on July 28.
"Swimming is synonymous with the success of the Australian teams at the Commonwealth Games and this team will undoubtedly add to that legacy in Birmingham," Buckley said.
Meanwhile, Strauch could get the opportunity to represent her country in her home state in December this year.
Swimming Australia and FINA announced on Monday that Melbourne was the new host city for the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships (25m).
It marks the first time the prestigious 25m event will be held in Australia, with the meet to be contested at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre from December 13-18.
