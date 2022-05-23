Bendigo Advertiser
Council

Bendigo council blocks housing push at Youlden Street, California Gully

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 24 2022 - 4:27am, first published May 23 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council blocks California Gully housing push, for now

BENDIGO councillors have rejected a housing development in California Gully, for the time being.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.