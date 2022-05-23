Bendigo Advertiser

Leftover paint from Bendigo DIY projects has found new life with recycling scheme

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
May 23 2022 - 5:30am
BETTER FUTURE: the Paintback recycling scheme has collected 36 million kilos of unwanted paint at Australian collection points. Picture: SUPPLIED

BENDIGO residents clearing out their garages and sheds have contributed more than quarter of a million kilos of unwanted paint to a national recycling program.

JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

