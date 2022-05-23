Panthers score last-minute try to topple Fighting Miners

Bendigo Fighting Miners endured a narrow four-point loss to the Northern Panthers on Saturday in the fourth round of the Rugby Victoria Premiership Reserves season.
The Miners lead the match 24-21 with only seven minutes left on the clock in the second half, however, a failed touch by the Miners opened the door to a winning opportunity for the Panthers.
The Miners opponents were able to set up confidently inside Bendigo's quarter for the rest of the game and despite strong defence from the Miners, their opponent finally found a chink in their armour.
Panthers breached the defensive line to score a winning try and see out the match 24-28.
Similarly as to what happened during the Miners loss two weeks ago against Ballarat, they conceded tries within the opening minutes of both halves, putting themselves on the back foot both times.
Moving forward the team plans to focus on being able to switch on immediately at the start and resumption of play.
Miners best on ground for the day were number eight Matt Situlia, full-back David Gudge, centre Brian Valoia and lock Sam Muscat.
Scorers: D. Gudge 2, W. Ratawake 2 tries; McDonald 2 goals.
Miners are now 0-4 and eighth on the ladder.
They now face a bye week where they will be able to regroup ahead of their next match on June 4 against Monash University at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
