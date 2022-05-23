Bendigo Advertiser

Panthers score last-minute try to topple Fighting Miners

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:44am, first published 3:10am
FIGHTING LOSS: Miners fell to the Panthers by four points on Saturday during round four of the Rugby Victoria Premiership Reserves season. (File photo)

Bendigo Fighting Miners endured a narrow four-point loss to the Northern Panthers on Saturday in the fourth round of the Rugby Victoria Premiership Reserves season.

