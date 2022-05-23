Bendigo Advertiser

RACV Goldfields reopening in June is said to provide Creswick businesses a much needed economic boost

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 23 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reopening soon: The RACV Goldfields Resort has been closed while repairs are completed following severe storms earlier this year. Photo: Adam Trafford.

Having been dealt the blow of COVID, severe thunderstorms and now the temporary closure of the RACV resort in Goldfields, Creswick businesses are hopeful the resort's reopening next month will add a much needed boost to their community and cash flow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.