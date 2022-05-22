Local wine cleans up National Wine Show

Sutton Grange Winery has taken out the prestigious Champion Wine of Show 2021 award at the National Wine Show held in Canberra.
The local winery's 2019 Sutton Grange Fairbank Syrah began it's award winning journey at the Sydney Royal and Adelaide Royal Wine Shows last year, before cleaning up the national show.
The 2019 Syrah beat out the 2018 Estate Syrah for the Best Shiraz Trophy, it also claimed the inaugural James Halliday Red Wine of Show Trophy.
Following these two wins it then took the pinnacle award - Prime Minister's Champion Wine of Show.
Since its first competition in 1975, the National Wine Show of Australia has been a highlight on the Australian wine industry calendar.
The Sutton Grange Winery congratulates Mel Chester and the whole team on the victory.
A spokesperson for the winery said climate played an important role in the success of the Syrah.
"A dry spring and summer lead us into the harvest in 2019 and a hot January gave way to some nice rainfall in February before harvest in early to mid March," they said.
"This resulted in our most enjoyable Fairbank Syrah yet, with deep red colour and hues of purple and blue."
"The nose is lifted with notes of purple fruits, plums and wild berries, with spicy notes of aniseed and Christmas spices.
"The palate is medium bodied and juicy with fresh blueberry fruit flavours balance with driving tannin and subtle oak spices to finish."
The judging panel was chaired by David Bicknell, the chief winemaker of Oakridge wines in the Yarra Valley.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
