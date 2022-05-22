Bendigo Advertiser

Local wine cleans up National Wine Show

Neve Brissenden
Neve Brissenden
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:27am, first published May 22 2022 - 10:15pm
BEST ON SHOW: The Sutton Grange Winery struck gold with their 2019 Syrah. Picture: FILE

Sutton Grange Winery has taken out the prestigious Champion Wine of Show 2021 award at the National Wine Show held in Canberra.

