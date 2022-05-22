Nationals MP Anne Webster comfortably holds the Mallee seat with 49.8 per cent of the first preference count - swing of 23.4 per cent from the 2019 election.
As of 4pm, Sunday, 76.8 per cent of the count had been completed.
She is comfortably ahead of Labor candidate Carole Hart who saw a swing of -0.3 per cent to have 16.2 per cent of the first preference count.
Independent candidate Sophie Baldwin secured 10 per cent of the vote ahead of United Australia Party's Stuart King (9.6 per cent), One Nation's Vanessa Atkinson (6.4 per cent) and Greens candidate Sam McColl (4.9 per cent).
Sam Birrell was working to retain the seat of Nicholls for The Nationals follwoing the retirement Damian Drum. Mr Birrell was campaigning against 10 other candidates led by independent candidate Rob Priestly.
Mr Birrell has 54.6 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote.
Mr Birrell also had 27.3 per cent of the first preference ahead of Mr Priestly 25.7 per cent), Liberal candidate Steve Brooks (17.9 per cent) and Labor hopeful Bill Lodwick (11 per cent).
Nicholls had 76.6 per cent of the count done as of 4pm, Sunday.
Minor parties across the Bendigo electorate had larger swings than in the 2019 election.
Greens candidate Cate Sinclair secured 13.8 per cent of the vote - a 2.9 per cent swing to the party.
The Liberal Democrats saw 3.14 per cent of the vote in their first candidacy for the seat while United Australia Party and One Nation votes slumped as they recorded swings of -0.64 per cent and -0.77 percent respectively. Bendigo had seen 76.8 per cent of the count completed by 4pm Sunday.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
