More than 100 Bendigo dogs marched their way around Lake Weeroona on Sunday for the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk.
Event co-ordinator Marta Olak said 100 owners pre-registered for the event with between 50 and 70 people signing up on the day.
"It has been just under 200 people, it's been a good day," she said. "It's been very challenging with COVID. We've had two years of nothing and a lot of people left it until the last minute to register.
"This is my first event but definitely not my last. I have dogs of my own and I think it's a really good cause to (fundraise to help) run the shelters."
Money raised from the Bendigo walk along with others being held around the state, will go to helping RSPCA Victoria run its shelters.
Ms Olak said the pandemic had seen adoption numbers rise but unfortunately, some dogs were finding their way back to the RSPCA.
"There's been a lot of adoptions (during COVID) but unfortunately, because we're all back at work now, I think shelters are seeing some of the dogs being returned," she said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
