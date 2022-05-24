Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Bats up ante for Big Hill battles

By Nathan Dole
May 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Andy Buchanan races in the opening round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series at Jells Park. Picture:NED BUCKELL

BENDIGO Region's Bats will pursue individual and team glory in this Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country action at St Anne's Winery in Big Hill.

