BENDIGO Region's Bats will pursue individual and team glory in this Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country action at St Anne's Winery in Big Hill.
Unlike many previous rounds of XCR action, the majority of Bendigo's team does not have to travel far to race this time.
The picturesque course at St Anne's is just on the southern side of Big Hill on the Calder Highway.
Bendigo marked it's promotion to men's premier division by being number one in the teams relays raced at Jells Park in Wheelers Hill.
The Bats' line-up of Andy Buchanan, Matt Buckell, Brian McGinley, Archie Reid, Nathan Stoate and Brady Threlfall had a combined time of 1 hour 52.30 minutes from the 6km legs they ran.
Bendigo finished eight seconds clear of Western Athletics and 21 seconds in front of St Stephens.
A dual national 10km cross-country champion, Buchanan ran a brilliant time of 17.41.
Fastest on the course were Olympic representatives Stewart McSweyn from St Stephens in 17.30, and Western star Jack Rayner in 17.40.
Buchanan and his Bats' team-mates are rapt to have an XCR round so close to home.
"We all spend most of Saturday travelling to and from XCR events which we mostly enjoy, but it will be great to be only spending 10 minutes in the car this time," Buchanan said.
"We are also looking forward to having family and friends be able to watch us.
"It's not often we have any supporters that come and watch us, so that will be really exciting.
"St Anne's is also a great venue where you can come out and enjoy a glass of wine and food, so we are hoping to get a lot of supporters on race day.
"We are hoping it will continue to grow the sport here in Bendigo which has come a long way in recent years."
Buchanan and many of his team-mates have done a few runs on the St Anne's lay-out.
"It's a tough cross-country course which will favour the Bats as we are used to running over the hills in Bendigo.
"The course has limited flat sections, so will be testing on the second lap."
Bendigo is likely to be well represented in Saturday's round.
"Teams are looking similar to what we had at Jells Park," Buchanan said.
The Bats lead the men's premier, division four men's and women's, 40-plus men's, and under-18 boys ladders.
First event at St Anne's will be at 12.20pm when the 4km for under-14 boys and girls is run.
The 4km races for other classes are from 12.40pm.
A family run/walk of 3km starts at 1pm ahead of a 1.40pm start for the 8km showdown.
