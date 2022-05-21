INDIGENOUS film will be on display across central Victoria as part of a festival celebrating First Nations stories.
The Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival runs from May 27 to June 3 - during National Reconciliation Week - with venues in Bendigo, Castlemaine and Glenlyon holding screening sessions.
The festival will officially commence on National Sorry Day at 4.30pm on May 26 with the Bendigo Library hosting a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.
Bendigo sessions include the announcement of the winner of this year's Central Victorian Koorie Youth Flick Fest on May 26 at Bendigo Library, DJKAMIRR on May 31 at Star Cinema, Nyarrn-gakgo mangkie: Voices of First Nations womxn on May 28 at the La Trobe Art Institute and History Bites Back on June 2 at Bendigo Library.
"The City is committed to reconciliation and we are delighted that people can attend the festival in person again this year so everyone can come together to celebrate," City of Greater Bendigo health and wellbeing director Vicky Mason said.
"National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia."
In Castlemaine, the Theatre Royal is also planning a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony and is hosting sessions of Where the Water Starts on May 26 with a Q&A session from Indigenous man Richard Swain who features in the film as well as Ablaze, Blak Divaz and Wash My Soul in the River's Flow on May 29.
Theatre Royal co-owner Felicity Cripps said it was important to acknowledge the local Indigenous communities as part of the festival.
"It is super important for us to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land and create awareness to hopefully move into space where this country can acknowledge the past and learn from the terrible mistakes that we made," she said.
"We really encourage people to come and be part of the Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony. It is going to be really special commencement to Reconciliation Week. (This film festival) is a great way to spend a day weaving in and out some beautiful Indigenous stories."
For the full program visit www.bendigo.vic.gov.au/About/Document-Library/cviff-2022-flyer-a4-pdf
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
