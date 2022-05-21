Delays on McIvor Highway as Summernats head to Heathcote Raceway

Police are advising people driving between Axedale and Heathcote to avoid McIvor Highway if possible.
The highway is experiencing significant delays due to the large crowd trying to get to a Summernats event at Heathcote Park Raceway.
The area between Knowsley-Barnadown Road and Axedale-Toolleen Road is of particular concern.
Police are urging people attending the event to seek alternative transportation to this event due significant issues associated with carparking availability.
All other road users should seek alternative routes away from this area.
The Summernats Slam is on at Heathcote Park Raceway on Saturday and Sunday from 10am.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
