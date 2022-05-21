Herbert slides down PGA Championship leaderboard

A poor start cost Lucas Herbert dearly in his second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.
Herbert started the second round in a tie for seventh only three shots off the lead, but four bogeys in his opening seven holes put the Bendigo golfer on the back foot.
He stemmed the bleeding with six-straight pars before he made his only birdie for the day o9n the par-three 14th hole.
Herbert made four pars in his final four holes and signed for a three-over par 73.
At the completion of day two, Herbert was one-over par for the tournament and in a tie for 30th - 10 shots behind leader Will Zalatoris.
He was joined at one-over par by some big names in world golf, including Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.
Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods finished one and two shots respectively behind Herbert.
Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott missed the cut.
Leaders after day two:
-9 Will Zalatoris
-8 Mito Pereira
-6 Justin Thomas
-5 Bubba Watson
-4 Rory McIlroy
-4 Abraham Ancer
-4 Davis Riley
