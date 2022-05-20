Victoria's daily COVID cases just shy of 12,000

Victoria has seen 11,925 new coronavirus cases recorded since Friday.
The new infections take the state's active case tally to 76,891.
Cases recorded by the Department of Health on Saturday morning included 8854 rapid-antigen test reports and 3071 positive PCR tests.
Sadly, 21 people have died since Friday of Covid-related complications.
There are also 552 people hospitalised with the virus including 25 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
Vaccinations have seen 67.1 per cent of people over 16 who are eligible receive three doses.
State-run sites administered 1715 jabs on Friday.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
