BFNL: Absent forwards puts more pressure on Sandhurst's midfield

Sandhurst skipper Lee Coghlan is confident a makeshift forward line can put enough scoreboard pressure on Eaglehawk in Saturday's stand-alone BFNL clash with Eaglehawk at the QEO.
Exciting key forwards Cobi Maxted (Collingwood VFL) and Sean O'Farrell (injury) will miss the big game against the Dragons' old foe.
The Dragons are 2-3 heading into the round six game - their second win a stirring backs-against-the-wall victory over Golden Square in round five.
O'Farrell had his best game of the season that day and Maxted was the club's leading goalkicker with three.
Their absence means the Dragons are likely to play a small forward line that will include premiership players Joel Wharton and Blair Holmes, who return from illness and injury respectively.
"Our forward line has had to change a fair bit as the year has gone on, so it's another challenge that we're looking forward to,'' Sandhurst skipper Lee Coghlan said.
"We're trying to see what different combinations work for us in the forward line.
"We have enough quality there to kick a winning score."
While the Dragons have lost some firepower up front, their midfield depth has been bolstered by the return of Jeremy Rodi, Zac Pallpratt and Cooper Smith.
Smith's hard running and ball carrying ability off the wing had been a highlight for the Dragons before he was called up to play for North Melbourne in the VFL last round.
"Cooper was playing some really good footy for us and Jeremy and Zac are quality senior players,'' Coghlan said.
"We're very happy to have them back."
It's the Dragons' midfield that holds the key to the contest.
Eaglehawk's strength is its on-ball brigade led by contested ball kings Billy Evans and Noah Wheeler.
"Eaglehawk's midfield is very strong, so we need to match it with them in there,'' Coghlan said.
The Sandhurst skipper is a certain starter for the game.
He wasn't named in the original squad on Thursday night because of a technical glitch with the PlayHQ system that has caused leagues and clubs across the state plenty of headaches this season.
A win against the Borough would be huge for Sandhurst's finals chances considering it is the only club out of the seven genuine finals contenders that is yet to play both of the bottom two teams Maryborough and Castlemaine.
"This is a pretty big challenge for us,'' Coghlan said.
"Eaglehawk has played some good footy this year and there's probably not too much between the two teams.
"It should be a really close game."
