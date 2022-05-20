Thumbs up for St Anne's layout for Glen Allen Memorial event

ATHLETES gave the "thumbs up" for the St Anne's Winery course at Big Hill after last Saturday's running of the Glen Allen Memorial races on the rolling countryside.
The cross-country event was also used as a "test event" for the second round in Athletics Victoria's XCR22 series on May 28.
Competitions manager for Athletics Bendigo, Peter Barrett said there was a lot of positive feedback about the St Anne's Winery course.
"It's a great venue for cross-country racing," Barrett said.
The national cross-country championships in 1995 and 1996 were contested a little further down the road at Belvoir Park Golf Club.
"Athletics Victoria last ran a state cross-country event in Bendigo at the golf club in August, 1998," Barrett said.
"We are rapt that XCR will be raced here."
In last Saturday's action, University's Glenn McMillan and Glenhuntly's Rebecca Beagley were the open champions in the Glen Allen Memorial 8km.
McMillan powered to the finish line in a time of 29.18 as Beagley ran 34.40 be eighth overall.
University dominated the top placings in the 8km as Stephen van Rees, 30.17; Nigel Preston, 31.59; Jake Delaney, 32.44; Andrew Hosking, 33.04; were to the fore.
Age category winners were van Rees and University clubmate Rebecca Kirkby, 40-plus; Bendigo Harriers' clubmates Rossi Evans and Anne Buckley, 50-plus; Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly, 60-plus; and University's Tullie Rowe, under-20.
There were 109 competitors across the various distances.
South Bendigo young gun Logan Tickell ran the 4km in 14.24 as University's Max Rowe, 15.25, and Mason Woodward, 16.09, were next best.
Phoebe Lonsdale from University ran a great time of 16.53 to be fifth overall and first in the under-18 girls' class.
Other category winners were Jackson Eadon and Tarryn Furletti, invitation; Max Rowe, under-18; Logan Tickell and Genevieve Nihill, under-16; Eric Baker and Carol Coad, 60-plus.
Fast times were recorded in the 2km as South Bendigo's Thomas McArthur sprinted to victory in 7.48 from University trio Jonty McDermid, 8.34; Bradie Sheldon, 8.46; and April Wainwright, 8.56.
Invitation class winners were Thomas McArthur and Eaglehawk's Charlie McQueen, as Jonty McDermid and April Wainwright took under-12 honours.
University's Abby Colt, 4.51; Mason Hook, 4.58; Sophie Pedrotti and Mitchell Nurse, 5.09, were fastest in the 1km dash for the under-10s.
