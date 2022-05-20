Council staff recommend City refuses California Gully social housing development

CITY of Greater Bendigo council staff will recommend council refuse a proposed social housing development at 25 Alliance Avenue and 26-28 Youlden Street, California Gully at the council meeting on Monday evening.
The development forms part of the state government's Big Housing Build program - a $5.3 billion investment in social and affordable housing set to deliver over 12,000 new dwellings and boost Victorian social housing supply by 10 per cent.
However, the proposed Bendigo development received 29 objections from members of the public who cited contamination concerns over the former Alliance Mine site as well as community safety concerns.
Levels of heavy metals including mercury were also found to exceed the EPA clean fill criteria.
Despite the environmental assessment, council staff argue the planning permit could be approved if appropriate measures are taken to remove contaminants.
These measures include scraping up land and forming a Site Remediation Plan.
While the contamination forms a major part of community objections, the majority of objectors cited safety concerns over the development proposal.
One community member said the concept of grouping social housing into several adjacent dwellings was "outdated" and "lazy".
"It is widely accepted across the world that this ghetto style of social housing is not only outdated, but it further undermines the lives of those in need by stigmatising them and their families and friends and creating a cluster of people affected by long term and ongoing family violence, sexual abuse, child protection issues, drug and alcohol addiction and abuse and an escalation in crime," the objection said.
"Eaglehawk deserves better," they said.
"For many years the township and surrounds has been the butt of jokes because of its socio-economic demographic always being in the headlines.
"Our people in need deserve better. Developments like these may put a roof over their heads but the long-term damage to them, loss of opportunities and health related issues is the price they pay."
However, council staff said social concerns were beyond the breadth of their ability to substantiate.
"Property devaluation, the potential to attract low socio-economic residents to the area and a resulting increase in crime have been cited in some of the objections," council staff said.
"These matters are difficult to substantiate and are not planning related grounds and as such, no further commentary on their merits is provided."
Other community concerns included traffic and parking issues, lack of diversity in housing types (only 3 bedroom dwellings are proposed) and noise.
While council staff ultimately recommended the application be refused, council will vote on the proposed development on Monday evening.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
