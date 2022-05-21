Bendigo Stadium Limited has announced a new naming partner for its show courts.
From June 2022 the popular facility will be relaunching as the Red Energy Arena.
Red Energy is an Australian-owned energy retail subsidiary of Snowy Hydro Limited, providing electricity and natural gas to retail customers in Victoria, New South Wales, ACT, South East Queensland and South Australia.
Bendigo Stadium chief executive Dennis Bice said the agreement was a fantastic collaboration and partnership with an Australian-owned company with a focus around building better communities.
"We are excited to see the beginning of a long-term partnership for both organisations," he said.
Red Energy will supply the stadium with renewable energy under a contract providing 47 Victorian councils - including the City of Greater Bendigo, with renewable energy.
The contract is believed to form part of the largest emissions reduction project ever undertaken by a local government in Australia.
David Holman, GM of Business Development Red Energy, said this was an incredibly exciting opportunity where the company could demonstrate its leadership in renewable energy as well as its support for community events in Bendigo.
"Red Energy Arena will be at the centre of Bendigo's sporting and entertainment events and become part of the city's vernacular," Mr Holman said.
