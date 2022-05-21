NAB LEAGUE GIRLS: Best and fairest accolade for young gun Lou Painter

YOUNG gun Lou Painter has capped off her stellar NAB League Girls season by winning the Bendigo Pioneers' best and fairest award.
Despite missing the last two games through concussion, the 16-year-old took out the award on Friday night for a season in which she averaged 21.1 disposals, 2.6 marks and seven handballs a game for the Pioneers.
Painter - described by coach Danny O'Bree as "quite a complete player" - spent the bulk of the season playing midfield, but also spent some time in defence.
Her brilliant season for the Pioneers was recognised last month when she was named on the interchange in the NAB League Girls Team of the Year, while she was also a Victoria Country under-16 representative.
"I took on plenty of feedback from coaches and applied what I learned at the next game," Painter said following her Team of the Year selection.
"I feel like this year has been a really good season in terms of my overall development."
Meanwhile, four players from the Pioneers have been invited to test at the Victorian AFLW Draft Combine.
The list of 57 players invited to the Victorian Combine includes Pioneers' team-mates Drew Ryan, who was runner-up in the best and fairest, Emily Everist, Octavia Di Donato and Teagan Williams.
The AFLW Draft Combine will feature just one physical test, with all players to complete a 2km time trial.
The reduction in testing at this year's Combine takes into consideration changes to AFLW timelines, along with the significant amount of pre-season testing conducted nationally earlier this year.
Southcombe Family Trophy best and fairest - Lou Painter.
Best and fairest runner-up - Drew Ryan.
Most consistent - Lila Keck.
Best first-year player - Emily Everist.
Leading goalkicker - Teagan Williams.
Most dedicated - Octavia Di Donato.
Most determined - Scarlett Orrit.
Best club person - Teagan Williams.
Victoria Country representatives:
Under-16s - Lou Painter, Alexis Greggor, Jemmika Douglass, Lila Keck.
Under-18s - Lila Keck, Octavia Di Donato, Teagan Williams, Drew Ryan, Emily Everist, Bryde O'Rourke
In other Pioneers' news, Balranald's Jason Gilbee has been named in the Allies squad of 46 players for the Under-18 National Championships, which will be played through June and July.
