Secret garden revealed: construction begins on Rosalind Park fernery

The City of Greater Bendigo has started installing three new public entrances to the fernery this week, a hidden garden and an original part of the historic park.
Council sought approval from Heritage Victoria to proceed with the construction - the park is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register - which council's open space manager Chris Mitchell said was planned to begin when it would have the least impact on the grey-headed flying fox colony residing at the park.
"It is currently not their breeding season and is the time of the year when the population is traditionally lower," Mr Mitchell said.
The two of the new entrances will be located on the creek-side of the fernery and one will be built on the north boundary, according to Mr Mitchell.
As part of the project, local artist Yvonne George designed the steel gates which will sit in the new entrances and feature plants living in the fernery.
"The project will also include the removal and relocation of some vegetation, installation of new stone garden bed retaining walls and new gravel pathways," Mr Mitchell said.
When complete the fernery will have a total of four entry-exit points, which Mr Mitchell said will better connect to the park's main pathway and the footbridge across the Bendigo Creek.
"Many people travel through Rosalind Park along the main path which follows the creek line and the aim of the new entrances is to increase pedestrian access into the fernery while maintaining the heritage character of the park," he said.
The work is an action of the 2014 Rosalind Park Precinct Masterplan and is expected to be complete by mid-year.
