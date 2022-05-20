Bendigo Advertiser

Coach backs Bendigo City to end lean patch

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo City will be aiming to bounce back from its second loss of the season when it hosts West Point on Saturday night. Picture: COLIN NUTTALL

BENDIGO City coach Greg Thomas is confident his young squad can rebound from its recent lean patch, starting against West Point on Saturday night at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.