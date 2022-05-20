Long Gully man assisting police after high speed car chase involving Air Wing

A 31-year-old Long Gully man is assisting police with inquiries after the Air Wing assisted local officers in arresting two men driving a vehicle with false registration plates early Friday morning.
The 2007 Holden Caprice allegedly failed to stop for police on Princes Highway, Narre Warren around 1am, travelling at high speeds through Melbourne's southeast.
The Air Wing trailed the two men in the Holden through several suburbs and major roads including the Monash Freeway and South Gippsland Highway - at one stage the vehicle was allegedly clocked travelling at 150 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone.
The vehicle came to a stop at Drouin-Korumburra Road in Athlone at about 2am where the driver and passenger - both male - exited the Holden and were arrested.
A 21-year-old Pakenham is also assisting with police inquiries.
Anyone with information, who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
