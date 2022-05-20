Bendigo Advertiser

Long Gully man assisting police after high speed car chase involving Air Wing

By Maddy Fogarty
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:05am
CHASE: The Holden Caprice was allegedly clocked doing 150 kilometres per hour at one point. Picture: File

A 31-year-old Long Gully man is assisting police with inquiries after the Air Wing assisted local officers in arresting two men driving a vehicle with false registration plates early Friday morning.

