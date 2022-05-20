SOCCER: Eagles women on rebound from rare loss; South men unbeaten record put to test

FOR the first time since 2019 La Trobe University will be on the rebound from a defeat when it takes on Strathdale in round six of the Central Victorian League 1 Women's season on Saturday.
The defending champion Eagles are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Shepparton United last week in what was their first loss since losing a 2019 qualifying final to Colts United.
"The girls are definitely keen to come out strong this week," Eagles' coach Sam Wheatley said on Friday.
"It's a tough competition this year and a season that as last week showed, any team can beat any team on their day, so you've got to bring your A grade game every week, which is great."
Despite last week's loss the Eagles remain on top of the ladder on 10 points, narrowly ahead of Spring Gully United on goal difference.
The Eagles and Strathdale will clash at La Trobe University from 4pm on Saturday on what is the club's "Nest Fest" day that will also include live music and a food truck.
All teams have now played each other once in the women's competition.
Round six games - La Trobe University v Strathdale (Saturday, 4pm); Spring Gully United v Eaglehawk (Sunday, 11am); Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Shepparton United (Sunday, 11am).
Ladder - La Trobe University (10, +14), Spring Gully United (10, +13), Strathfieldsaye Colts United (9, +19), Shepparton United (+, +4), Strathdale (6, -7), Eaglehawk (0, -43).
Last time they met (round one) - La Trobe University 4 def Strathdale 0; Strathfieldsaye Colts United 10 def Shepparton United 0; Spring Gully United 5 def Eaglehawk 0.
SHEPPARTON South's unbeaten record in the Central Victorian League 1 Men's competition will be put to the test against Strathdale on Sunday.
South has answered every challenge thrown at it so far to be a perfect 6-0 and a game clear on top of the ladder.
Among the chasing pack is third-placed Strathdale, which makes the trip to McEwen Reserve with a 5-1 record and coming off a 4-1 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United last week.
Round seven in the men's competition gets under way on Saturday night from 6pm with a pair of games at La Trobe University and Truscott Reserve.
Round seven games - La Trobe University v Golden City (Saturday, 6pm); Eaglehawk v Shepparton United (Saturday, 6pm); Shepparton South v Strathdale (Sunday, 3pm); Spring Gully v Tatura (Sunday, 3pm); Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Epsom (Sunday, 3pm).
Ladder - Shepparton South (18, +35), Tatura (15, +36), Strathdale (15, +11), Shepparton United (12, +15), Eaglehawk (12, +15), Spring Gully United (9, -1), Epsom (6, +2), Golden City (1, -35), Strathfieldsaye Colts United (1, -43), La Trobe University (0, -35).
ROUND 1
La Trobe Uni 4 def Strathdale 0
Strath Colts United 10 def Shepparton United 0
Spring Gully United 5 def Eaglehawk 0
ROUND 2
La Trobe Uni 9 def Eaglehawk 0
Shepparton United 2 def Strathdale 0
Spring Gully United 5 def Strath Colts United 2
ROUND 3
Strathdale 3 def Eaglehawk 0
La Trobe Uni 3 def Strath Colts United 0
Spring Gully United 6 def Shepparton United 0
ROUND 4
Strath Colts United 8 def Strathdale 3
Shepparton United 16 def Eaglehawk 0
Spring Gully United 0 dr La Trobe Uni 0
ROUND 5
Strathdale 5 def Spring Gully United 4
Shepparton United 3 def La Trobe Uni 1
Strath Colts United 12 def Eaglehawk 2
ROUND 1
Strathdale 5 def Golden City 0
Eaglehawk 1 def Spring Gully 0
Shepparton South 12 def La Trobe Uni 0
Shepparton United 7 def Strath Colts United 0
Tatura 5 def Epsom 0
ROUND 2
Eaglehawk 6 def La Trobe Uni 0
Tatura 21 def Strath Colts United 0
Epsom 8 def Golden City 0
Shepparton United 8 def Strathdale 2
Shepparton South 8 def Spring Gully 0
ROUND 3
Strathdale 1 def Eaglehawk 0
Shepparton United 3 def Epsom 1
Spring Gully United 3 def La Trobe Uni 0
Shepparton South 3 def Tatura 2
Strath Colts United 2 dr Golden City 2
ROUND 4
Strathdale 9 def La Trobe Uni 2
Eaglehawk 5 def Epsom 2
Tatura 1 def Shepparton United 0
Shepparton South 12 def Golden City 0
Spring Gully United 5 def Strath Colts United 0
ROUND 5
Tatura 3 def La Trobe Uni 1
Strathdale 2 def Epsom 1
Shepparton South 3 def Shepparton United 2
Spring Gully 2 def Golden City 0
Eaglehawk 7 def Strath Colts United 0
ROUND 6
Strathdale 4 def Strath Colts United 1
Epsom 8 def La Trobe Uni 3
Shepparton South 3 def Eaglehawk 2
Shepparton United 2 def Spring Gully 0
Tatura 8 def Golden City 0
