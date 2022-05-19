BFNL netball: Momentum building at Sandhurst

AFTER five consecutive wins to start the BFNL A-grade season, Sandhurst will look to consolidate top spot on the ladder against Eaglehawk at the QEO on Saturday.
The Dragons ensured their status as the league's only unbeaten team by beating Kangaroo Flat in a thriller in round four and followed up with a massive 93-23 victory over Golden Square.
A win over the Hawks would ensure the Dragons maintain their one win lead over second-placed Kangaroo Flat, which continued its great form last week with a 16-goal defeat of Castlemaine.
Eaglehawk will enter the clash with one win from five games courtesy of a 60-33 win over Golden Square.
The Hawks were unable to follow up, losing 56-30 at Maryborough before last weekend's break.
They will have to contend with the league's best defence, with the Dragons having conceded only 165 goals for the season so far.
With a game in hand on all but the Hawks, Sandhurst has outscored all teams with 342 goals, with the exception of Kangaroo Flat (407).
Impressively for the Dragons, who are chasing a fourth-straight A-grade premiership, three of their five wins to date have been against teams currently in the top five.
Their only remaining game against a top-five rival in the first half of the season does not arrive until round nine against Castlemaine on June 22.
Following the Hawks, they will play Maryborough and Kyneton.
A tough next four weeks for Eaglehawk, under the new coaching tandem of Elley Lawton and Eleisha Saunders, includes matches with Sandhurst. Kyneton, Castlemaine and Gisborne.
Sandhurst 5-0 (207.27%)
Kangaroo Flat 5-1 (201.49%)
Gisborne 5-1 (133.33%)
South Bendigo 3-2-1 (112.69%)
Castlemaine 3-3 (96.07%)
Kyneton 2-3-1 (81.33%)
Maryborough 2-4 (91.30%)
Strathfieldsaye 2-4 (73.72%)
Eaglehawk 1-5 (68.18%)
Golden Square 0-6 (40.99%)
