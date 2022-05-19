Strauch continues great form at Australian Swimming Championships

Jenna Strauch finished runner-up in Thursday night's 50m breaststroke final at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide.
24 hours after winning the national 100m breaststroke crown, the former Bendigo East junior swam a time of 30.82 seconds to finish second behind Chelsea Hodges (30.15), who broke a 13-year-old Australian record.
Strauch's time of 30.82 seconds was well inside the FINA qualification mark of 31.22 seconds.
However, she's not yet guaranteed a place in the 50m breaststroke at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest or the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Unlike the other individual events in Adelaide this week, a top-two finish and qualifying time in the 50m sprint events does not mean automatic selection in the Australian squads for the upcoming two feature carnivals.
Strauch's fate for the 50m events will be determined at a later date, in the meantime she'll rest up for her pet event - the 200m breaststroke, with the heats on Friday morning and the final on Friday night.
Meanwhile, former Bendigo East junior Layla Day finished seventh in the final of the women's 50m backstroke.
Now based in Queensland, Day performed admirably in her first major national final.
Day swam a quick 28.96 seconds to finishe seventh behind winner, Mollie O'Callaghan (27.46).
Earlier on Thursday, Day swam 29.04 seconds in the heats to force her way into the final.
