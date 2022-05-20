Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Cemetery grave restoration for St Aidan's residents praised by orphan

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
Grave restoration: St Aidan's Grave Restoration and Beautification Group chair Len Williams at the restored grave. Picture: DARREN HOWE

A PROJECT to restore the St Aidan's grave at Bendigo Cemetery has received praise from one of the former orphans who lived there from 1947 to 1951.

