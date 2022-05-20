Game day arrives for CVFL Women's inter-league squad

Nearly three years in the making, the big day is finally here for the CVFL Women's representative inter-league squad.
The 23-strong squad coached by Rick Ladson features some of the league's best players, and will go head-to-head with Northern Country Women's League in a once-off clash this Sunday at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval, start time 1.30pm.
AFL CV female football operations manager Nathan Williams said the team was a strong representation of the level of passion within the CVFLW.
"It is always a difficult task in selecting a representative team and this team is no different," he said.
"The calibre of talent within the nominations was high and great to see the enthusiasm of the women at the trials and training sessions."
Due to COVID-19 interruptions, the last time the two leagues met for a clash was back in 2019 when NCWL defeated CVFL 6.4 (40) over 3.6 (24).
With an array of new and experienced players, the CVFL Women's squad will take to the QEO on Sunday determined to turn the tables.
Earlier in the week Ladson said he expected the NCWL team to put up a strong challenge.
"It's talent vs talent," he said.
"The Shepparton region for years has shown that it has incredibly strong football teams and players in the women's space.
"However, we're up for the challenge.
"It will be a great contest and above all we hope the girls have a lot of fun showcasing their skills during the game."
Castlemaine: Meg Ginnivan, Ella Cochrane, Emily Cooper, Shelby Knoll
Eaglehawk: Freyja Pearce, LIly Den Houting
Golden Square: Amanda Carrod, Carly Ladson, Jessica Cox, Bree Heiden, Andrea Wilson, Liz Watkins, Keely Hare, Charlotte Beavan
Kyneton: Belinda Hately, Ursula Van Dyke, Taylah Moore, Heidi Erasmus
Thunder: Megan Williamson, Shae Murphy, Phoebe Cutriss, Brit Mueck
Strathfieldsaye: Britt Tangey
Emergencies: Jordan Savoia (Kyneton), Teagan Ainslie (Kyneton), Maddie Jelbart (North Bendigo), Molly Pianta (S'fieldsaye)
Meanwhile, there will be no regular CVFL W games this weekend until the competition returns on May 30 for round seven.
Round Seven Fixture
