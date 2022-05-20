Bendigo Advertiser

Game day arrives for CVFL Women's inter-league squad

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAGUE REPRESENTATIVE: Castlemaine's Shelby Knoll is among the CVFL Women's players chosen for the final squad that will take on Northern Country Women's League on Sunday.

Nearly three years in the making, the big day is finally here for the CVFL Women's representative inter-league squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.