Gillbee's AFL Academy reward, VFL debut for Pioneers' quartet

Bendigo Pioneers' Jason Gillbee will play for the AFL Academy against the Collingwood VFL team this weekend.
Gillbee enters the representative match in top form after a standout performance across half-back for Victoria Country against the Young Guns last week.
He's expected to play down back again on Saturday for an AFL Academy side that features some of the best talent that is eligible for this year's AFL National Draft.
"The players selected in the 2022 NAB AFL Academy represent the future of the AFL and have been selected as recognition for their football potential," AFL Academy manager and coach Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"Selection into the squad is great recognition for all the players and continues to highlight the AFL as the first-choice sport for our most talented athletes. It is extremely pleasing to have all states and territories represented within the squad.
"Saturday's game against Collingwood VFL will provide our most talented young footballers the opportunity to compete against a senior team and display their talent ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft."
The NAB AFL Academy match against Collingwood VFL will be held at Frankston's Skybus Stadium at 3.00pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, four Bendigo Pioneers' players will make their debut at VFL level this weekend.
In the VFL, Pioneers' skipper Harvey Gallagher will line-up for Carlton and in-form midfielder Oskar Faulkhead will play for Geelong.
In VFLW, highly-talented duo Octavia Di Donato and Emily Everist will debut for Essendon.
