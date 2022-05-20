THE Bendigo Rowing Club is approaching its milestone 150th anniversary celebration.
Rowing, which was first introduced in Bendigo in 1872 by John Godfrey, has grown and flourished into a dedicated club with members competing at the highest international level.
Now 150 years later the BRC is steeped in history that will be celebrated at an upcoming dinner hosted by the club at the All Seasons Hotel on Saturday June 4.
BRC president Lynda Davis said the celebration was a chance for past and present members to reunite and reflect on their memories of the sport.
"It's an amazing club when you look at all we've survived through during those 150 years, such as drought and war but we've always still managed to continue on," Davis said.
"We offer the opportunity for juniors, women, men all the way through to masters, to get involved with rowing.
"Overall our goal is to be an inclusive club where everyone is welcome."
With only a couple of weeks left until the anniversary dinner, the club is busily preparing to showcase its history to the Bendigo community.
At the dinner the club and City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf will unveil a new regatta trophy for the inaugural Weeroona Challenge Cup.
The Cup will see mixed coxed quad sculls (crew of two males and two females, with a cox) which will be contested at the annual Bendigo Sprint Regatta to be held on Lake Weeroona in October.
The club will have special guests in Hannah Every-Hall and Neville Howell, who have competed at the highest level of the sport, with the pair both being an integral part of the 150 years of history.
To delve even further into the 150 years, the BRC would love to hear from members of the Bendigo community who have any rowing related photos or memorabilia of the club.
Members of the community are also invited to attend the dinner on June 4, 6.30pm.
Tickets are $60 per person and includes dinner and drinks at bar prices.
For more information please visit the BRC Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BendigoRowingClub/ or www.revolutionise.com.au/bendigorowing/events/134999
