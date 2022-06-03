Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events.
The Showgrounds Market is open every Sunday.
This weekly market features fresh produce, lots of food and coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts, gifts and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 5, 8.30am to 2pm.
A Plus Market is place for new and pre-loved fashion for those who wear size 16 and up.
This market will feature clothes, shoes, accessories and more with local designers and pre-loved items.
There will also be coffee and treats available.
Where: Castlemaine Town Hall, Lyttleton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, June 4, 10am to 2pm.
The Castlemaine Farmers Market has some of the freshest produce available in the local region.
The weekly market is held every Wednesday and is for local producers only. It is held at 3.30pm to 6pm.
The monthly market is held on the first Sunday of every month and brings in producers and farmers from the central Victorian region.
The market boasts fruits and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams, preserves; wine and beer, plants, livestock and much, more.
COVID-19 measures are in place.
For more information email: cfm@castlemainefarmersmarket.org
Where: Mostyn Street (adjacent to Castlemaine Market Building - Castlemaine Visitor Centre), Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, June 5, 9am to 1pm.
